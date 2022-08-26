A: Yes, COVID-19 is making people sicker faster, according to recent studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday.
The initial COVID-19 strain that emerged in China had an average incubation period of 5.2 days before showing symptoms, according to the JAMA article.
With delta that average reduced to 4.41 days. Omicron's incubation period is even briefer, just 3.42 days, according to the article.
While this is hard to say in terms of data locally — as the Victoria County Public Health Department has stopped following up on cases for a while — anecdotally those at the health department have seen people in their sphere get sicker faster, health department Director David Gonzales said.
"It's usually a good trend for the most part," Gonzales said. "You shorten the incubation period for the virus itself, you really lessen the time people are infectious and asymptomatic."
In the early stages of the pandemic, asymptomatic individuals spread the virus before knowing they carried it, he said.
"They had no idea they were even sick as they weren't showing signs of symptoms of the disease, but they were out and about while contagious," Gonzales said.
With the disease manifesting symptoms faster, it makes treating and containing it much easier, he said. The main concern is the severity of the illness.
Gonzales advises people to keep at-home testing available, so they can act quickly when symptoms start to appear, which will minimize the time they can infect others.
"It's always a good idea to have home tests so if you become symptomatic fairly quickly you can at least see what's going on," he said. "Not only to know your transmissibility, but also on the back end to identify if you have a virus or some sort of infection so you know what sort of treatment mechanism you need later on as well."
