Q: Is it safe to get both the flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?
A: The answer is yes, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.
Data on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine concurrently with another vaccine is limited, but existing data detailing other vaccines given at the same time show that bodily reactions and side effects to vaccines are similar whether given alone or with others, according to the CDC.
While it is safe to receive both vaccines at once, it is also recommended to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible if you have yet to receive it, and get the flu vaccine by the end of October, according to the CDC.
There is not yet enough information to determine whether or not contracting the flu increases the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the CDC, but it is possible to have both at the same time.
Getting the flu vaccine alone will not protect against COVID-19, according to the CDC. The flu vaccine is designed only to reduce the risk of catching the flu.
