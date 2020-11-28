Q: Should children wear masks outside of school?
A: It is likely that children are already wearing masks or facial protection when attending school, but what about elsewhere?
The Centers for Disease Control generally recommends that children two years old or older wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when in public and around people living outside their household.
The same exceptions to wearing a mask apply to children as well as adults. A child should not wear a mask if the child has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
However, the CDC recognizes that making children wear masks masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people.
"Appropriate and consistent use of masks may be challenging for some children, such as children with certain disabilities, including cognitive, intellectual, developmental, sensory and behavioral disorders," according to the guidance.
For children unable to wear a mask, the CDC recommends protective alternatives like plastic face shields, though the effectiveness of these does not match the effectiveness of masks.
