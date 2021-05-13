Q: Should I get on a cruise ship?
A: As of early May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises.
Out of five levels of COVID-19 exposure, cruise ship travel is considered the highest level, according to the CDC website, because the chance of getting the disease on cruise ships is high, and the virus appears to spread more easily in close quarters.
If traveling on a cruise, the CDC suggests people get COVID-19 tested one to three days before boarding and then three to five days after returning. This also applies to people who are fully vaccinated.
No self-quarantine is needed for fully vaccinated people after returning.
Many of the most popular American cruise lines have paused operation until the summer, including Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line, according to a news releases.
