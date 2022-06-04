A: Not as much as previous increases, according to David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.

This week, the Crossroads exceeded over 100 new reported COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time since March.

The country as whole has seen a rise in reported cases. Despite this, the Crossroads, as of Friday, was still designated as having a low COVID-19 risk level, with the exception of Matagorda County, which is at a medium COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People don't have to worry as much as with previous increases because the COVID-19 variants currently circulating are not as deadly as previous variants, Gonzales said. While the current dominant COVID-19 variant is much more infectious than previous variants, symptoms aren't as severe, and it doesn't result in as much hospitalization.

Hospitalizations is the number people should watch right now, but those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated should still take extra precautions with the increase in reported cases, he said. These groups of people tend to still experience more severe symptoms with the virus.

For the last few days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Crossroads have hovered between four and seven cases daily, with no more than one person being in local intensive care units.

Gonzales didn't want to speak for the hospitals on whether this is concerning or at what level it would become concerning in terms of COVID-19 hospitalization, but he did note he hadn't heard the hospitals raise any issues.

Concerning levels of hospitalization can vary, with the most stressed period being the winter as respiratory illness becomes more prevalent, so more beds than usual tend to be used compared to now when hospitalizations in general aren't as high, Gonzales said.