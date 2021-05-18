Q: What are 'breakthrough infections,' and how likely are they?
A: Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are cases in which a person who has been fully vaccinated against the disease still become infected with the virus.
No vaccines are 100% effective because each person’s body reacts to vaccines differently, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected," Dr. Rachel Lee, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told the nonprofit SciLine. "Recent evidence has shown that out of nearly 4,000 healthcare personnel and first responders, those who were fully vaccinated were 90% less likely to get infected. These data and others coming out show how important the vaccine is in preventing severe illness from COVID-19."
Like other vaccines, if you get the COVID-19 vaccine you are less likely to become seriously ill or die, even if you are infected, experts said.
"Someone who has been fully vaccinated—meaning two weeks following their last shot—is unlikely to become infected if exposed to the virus and, even if they do get infected, is much less likely to experience severe symptoms, and extremely unlikely to be hospitalized," Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told SciLine.
