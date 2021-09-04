Q: What are monoclonal antibodies?
A: Monoclonal antibodies are a form of treatment for COVID-19 that received emergency approval by the FDA several months ago and have been recommended for treating patients who are at a higher risk of becoming severely ill after contracting the virus.
According to Houston Methodist Hospital, monoclonal antibodies are mass-produced in a laboratory and are designed to recognize a specific component of a virus — in the case of COVID-19, the spike protein on its outer shell.
By targeting the spike protein, these antibodies interfere with the virus's ability to attach and gain entry into human cells, giving the immune system "a leg up" until it can mount its own response, said Dr. Howard J. Huang, medical director of the Houston Methodist lung transplant center.
Those eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment include people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are not hospitalized.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management has launched 15 monoclonal antibody infusion centers statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott received the treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19.
