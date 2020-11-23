Q: What are some low risks ways to celebrate Thanksgiving?
A: Traveling increases your chances of getting and spreading the coronavirus. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.
To help people plan safe celebrations, the CDC issued a list of activates that have a COVID-19 risk, as well activities of moderate and high risk.
Low risk celebrations include:
- A small dinner with people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
For more information on planning and celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.
