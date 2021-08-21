Q: What are the chances of catching COVID-19 when fully vaccinated?
A: A small percentage of fully vaccinated people will get COVID-19 if exposed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. These are called vaccine breakthrough cases.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are extremely rare, according to a July 30 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation examining cases across 25 states.
Infection rates for fully vaccinated individuals ranged from .01% in Connecticut to .54% in Arkansas, according to the study. The highest hospitalization rate for fully vaccinated people was Arkansas at .06%.
In Victoria County, the percent of new COVID-19 cases that were unvaccinated people was 87.33% as of Aug. 18, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Vaccines are effective, but no vaccine will prevent all illness, according to the CDC.
Vaccines are intended to protect against disease symptoms, not infection, Deborah Fuller, professor of Microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said.
“That means breakthrough infections can happen and are expected. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, we will likely see an increase in breakthrough infections where vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 but feel just fine.”
