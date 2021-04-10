Q: What are the latest guidelines about what it safe to do after you've been vaccinated?
A: In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated guidance on what it is safe to do after you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
First, don't forget that you aren't protected the moment the injection goes into your arm. For the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your second dose. For Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, which requires just one dose, you are fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the shot. So basically, you’ll be fully vaccinated two weeks after you’ve received the final dose in the vaccine regimen, which varies depending on which vaccine you get.
Once you are fully vaccinated, you can spend time inside with other fully vaccinated people, without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, according to the CDC. You can also spend time inside with unvaccinated people from one other household without wearing masks or staying apart, unless any of those people have an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
So, for example, vaccinated grandparents can hug and spend time with their unvaccinated children and grandchildren inside, as long as no one has any risk factors.
When it comes to traveling within the U.S., you don't have to get a test or quarantine yourself before or after travel. If you are traveling internationally, you need to check the requirements at your destination.
Because there are still many people in the U.S. who haven't been vaccinated, the CDC still recommends that you avoid gathering in large groups, and that you continue to wear masks in public where there are lots of people who haven't been vaccinated. To read more, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.