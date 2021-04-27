Q: What’s the latest guidelines on when I should wear a mask if I’m fully vaccinated and outside?
A: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines Tuesday for when people should wear a face mask to help slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The updated guidelines — summarized in a graphic published by the CDC — reflect two basics that are well established at this point in the pandemic. First, the risk of COVID-19 transmission outdoors is very low compared with indoor environments. And second, the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness from the COVID-19 disease.
The guidelines say that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask while outside, unless they are in a particularly crowded venue or outdoor space.
“The risk of outside transmission is very low because viral particles disperse effectively in the outside air,” Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious diseases physician, told SciLine.
Gandhi, who is also a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, noted that recent analyses concluded that outdoor transmission of the virus is infrequent.
“Overall, transmission is around 5,000 times less likely to happen outside than inside,” Gandhi said.
The latest CDC guidance says that “outdoor visits and activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people themselves or to those around them.”
