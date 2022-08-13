A: The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines released Thursday are one more step toward a return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last few months, most of the population has gained immunity through either vaccination or previous infection, and the CDC has relaxed safety recommendations for COVID-19.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Greta Massetti, CDC Epidemiology and Prevention Branch chief. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
Under the new guidance, the CDC continues to recommend the importance of vaccination to protect people from serious illness.
If someone is exposed to COVID-19, CDC guidances recommend people to mask for 10 days and to test after five days.
While there is a lack of clarity on what that recommendation means, it is believed that people should remain masked for the full 10 days regardless of whether the test is negative or positive. If they test positive, they should isolate as recommended by the CDC guidelines, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
If you do test positive for COVID-19, isolate and stay home for at least five days, according to the CDC guidance.
If a person shows no symptoms after five days, they can end isolation as this is the period someone is the most contagious, according to guidance. If a person starts to exhibit symptoms after testing positive in a 10-day period the clock restarts and they need to isolate.
Someone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms can end isolation after five days and 24 hours of being fever-free — without the help of fever-reducing medication — and symptoms showing improvement.
If someone experiences moderate illness such as shortness of breath or severe illness that results in hospitalization, isolating for the full 10 days is recommended, according to guidance.
"I'm not really surprised by the change in guidance," Gonzales said. "It's good that we're kind of moving forward with things and learning more about the virus itself."
As immunity becomes more prevalent and people begin to get back to normalcy, public health guidances eventually will reflect that, he said.
There is some concern about the change in the guidance as the school year begins, and seasonal respiratory illnesswa become more prevalent, but risk levels have been reduced in some areas, and the guidance reflects that, Gonzales said. Having treatments such as medications and infusions has also helped with this.
For those who are at high risk or those living with those who are at high risk, Gonzales recommends sticking to more stringent guidelines and talking with a doctor on how best to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.