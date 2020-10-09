Q: What are the requirements for curbside voting in Victoria?
A: Victoria County will have curbside voting available for the 2020 General Election at all polling locations for both early voting, from Oct. 13-30, and on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Locations will either have a cone with a phone number to call or a handicapped button that residents can press to signal a poll worker to bring out a machine so they can cast a ballot from their vehicle, staff said.
There are no requirements to utilize early voting. The elections administration does recommend people who can vote inside do so, in an effort to make curbside voting as accessible as possible for those who need it.
