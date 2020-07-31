Q: What can school staff do to protect themselves and others from getting sick with COVID-19?
A: Social distancing and frequent hand washing are key when it comes to the safety of staff and faculty while working in schools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff members can wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, according to the CDC.
The Texas Education Agency supplied several thousand gallons of hand sanitizer and thousands of personal protective equipment to districts across the state to help with reopening.
The CDC also recommends that staff and teachers avoid touching their face and they should wear a face covering while in the school building. They should also maintain at least 6 feet distance from other adults and students, when possible.
Surfaces should be frequently disinfected including tables, doorknobs, light switches, desks, keyboards and other touched items in the classroom.
