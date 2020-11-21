Q: What cleaning products should be used to combat COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Disease Control has published general guidance on how to mitigate the spread of diseases, including COVID-19. Coupled with these guidelines is "List N," an index of products thought to be effective in limiting the disease's potential to spread.
All cleaning and disinfecting products on List N are expected to kill the coronavirus when used according to the label's instructions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA adds products to the list based on their efficacy against the coronavirus, efficacy against a pathogen that is harder to kill than the coronavirus or efficacy against a different human coronavirus similar to COVID-19, according to the agency's website.
The EPA has created an online tool where products and the chemicals they use can be referenced for their effectiveness against the coronavirus.
Inclusion on the list is not an endorsement by EPA and additional disinfectants may meet the criteria for use against COVID-19, according to their website.
CDC guidance recommends people routinely clean frequently touched surfaces, including tables, door knobs, phones, switches and more. Additionally, the CDC recommends wearing wearing disposable gloves while cleaning.
The CDC also recommends checking the label on disinfectants to see if the surface needs to stay wet for a certain amount of time, as some products vary.
