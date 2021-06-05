Q: What do I do if I lose my COVID-19 vaccination card?
A: Those who have lost their COVID-19 vaccination card should not panic.
It is recommended that they reach out to the pharmacy, clinic, hospital or other location where they initially received the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If that is not available, people should contact their state health department’s immunization records department. For Texas, people should call 800-252-9152, visit dshs.texas.gov/immunize/immtrac/ or email ImmTrac@dshs.state.tx.us.
