Q: What do I do if I’m fully vaccinated and been exposed to someone with the virus?
A: If you’ve been around someone who has the coronavirus and you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter, however, the CDC recommends testing regardless of symptoms.
Some places of work, such as health care facilities, may also require testing even if you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
