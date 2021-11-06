Children as young as 5-years-old can now be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s always good news to hear when the vaccine gets approved for another age group,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. “It will obviously slow the spread down and help fight COVID in more age groups.”
Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Nearly 28 million children in the United States will now be eligible for the vaccine, which was found to be 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in kids.
Although the virus tends to be more severe in adults, about 1.9 million kids ages 5 to 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Some 8,300 have been hospitalized, about a third needed intensive care, and at least 94 deaths have been verified.
From late June to mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations among adolescents increased fivefold, according to the CDC.
The Associated Press provided answers to some of the most common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.
Are kid doses the same size as adult ones?
No. Children ages 5 to 11 will receive a third of the dose given to teens and adults. That’s 10 micrograms per shot, compared to 30 micrograms per shot for those 12 and older. The younger kids will still get two shots, three weeks apart.
Are there side effects for children 5 to 11?
In the trial, some mild post-shot reactions were recorded, including sore arms and fatigue, but children were less likely to have fevers. The study included 4,600 youngsters. The FDA found no safety concerns.
Tens of millions of the larger doses have been given safely to Americans 12 and older. One very rare serious side effect has come to light: heart inflammation. These rare reactions have occurred mostly in young men or teens boys, who tend to recover quickly. To put the risk in context, doctors say COVID-19 infection can cause more serious heart inflammation.
Where are the shots available?
The shots will be offered at pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies. Two drugstore chains will start giving the shots this weekend: Walgreens on Saturday and CVS on Sunday. You can schedule an appointment on their websites. Gonzales said Victoria County’s health department would not be offering any vaccines for children under 18 at this time. The clinic currently only offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
What if my child already had COVID-19?
They still should be vaccinated once they’ve recovered, according the CDC. It’s clear that prior infection does provide some protection but that immunity can vary depending on how seriously ill someone was, and how long ago. Studies of adults have found that vaccination after infection can dramatically boost protection.
Is Pfizer’s vaccine the only choice for children?
In the U.S., for now, it is. Moderna’s similar vaccine is being tested in younger children but isn’t yet available for Americans under age 18. Both Pfizer and Moderna are also testing low doses in babies and preschoolers.
