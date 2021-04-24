Q: What do I need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Texas?
A: Federal regulators decided to lift a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and Texas health officials followed suit shortly after.
Vaccine providers can now resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Texas.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an important tool in our fight against COVID-19, and the scientific review over the last 11 days has affirmed its safety and effectiveness,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas state health department, in a statement. “We know some Texans prefer the simplicity of a single-dose vaccine, and the ease of storing and handling this vaccine gives providers more flexibility. Resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will prevent hospitalizations and save lives in Texas.”
Federal regulators initiated the pause after six reports surfaced of a rare but serious type of blood clotting found in women who had received the vaccine. As of Friday, 15 total cases of this blood clotting had been identified, out of almost 8 million doses of the vaccine distributed in the U.S.
“I think the decision was a very pragmatic one, and a very transparent one, a very clear one, and a correct one,” Naor Bar-Zeev, a statistical epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Stat. “It’s a real risk and it’s a serious event if it occurs. But it’s very unlikely to occur.”
