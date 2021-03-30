Q: What do we know about origins of SARS-CoV-2?
A: The World Health Organization released a report Tuesday analyzing the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Researchers and scientists are still reviewing the report and its conclusions regarding the origins of the virus, but the report has not yet outlined a definite source for the virus.
Robert F. Garry, Jr, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane Medical School, told SciLine that the report outlines more research still to be done on the origins of the virus.
“Which animal or animals carry the direct progenitor or perhaps SARS-CoV-2 itself remain unanswered. I think that the report did an excellent job of setting up a process to answer this question,” Garry said. “More science not less is the short answer.”
