Q: What does the mortality rate mean? Why does this percentage keep changing for COVID-19?
A: The mortality rate of a disease is the percentage of people who died out of the total number of cases reported. Because the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, the percentage might change daily. There are several reasons for this, such as there may be delays in reporting of additional confirmed cases and not all cases will be detected.
One early national calculation put the death rate at about 5%, but that rate only used data gathered from people who got sick enough to be diagnosed with tests that detect the presence of virus in a person’s body.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, tests that detect antibodies to the coronavirus in a person’s blood rather than the virus itself are now suggesting that COVID-19 is less fatal.
The tests are finding large numbers of people in the U.S. who were infected but never became seriously ill. Because these mild infections had not previously been included in coronavirus statistics, new calculations may indicate that the virus is less dangerous.
In an editorial published in late March in The New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Anthony Fauci and colleagues wrote that the case fatality rate for COVID-19 “may be considerably less than 1%.”
