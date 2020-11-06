Q: What is the most recent breakdown of age groups that have died of COVID-19 in Texas?
A: Almost 18,500 Texas residents have died from COVID-19 related complications as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Of those people, the health department has confirmed the ages of 17,934.
- 32.9% — 80 years or older
- 25.4% — Ages 70-79
- 21.3% — Ages 60-69
- 12.2% — Ages 50-59
- 5.6% — Ages 40-49
- 1.8% — Ages 30-39
- 0.6% — Ages 20-29
- 0.1% — Ages 10-19
- 0.03% — Ages 1-9
- 0.02% — Less than 1 year
