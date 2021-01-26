Q: What is the risk of my child becoming sick with COVID-19?
A: Children can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all, according to the CDC. Fewer children have been sick with the virus as compared to adults.
Children with underlying medical conditions may be at increased risk though, according to the CDC. Some children have developed a rare serious disease that is linked to COVID-19 called multiple system inflammatory syndrome.
