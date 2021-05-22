Q: What percentage of Texans have been vaccinated for COVID-19?
A: Just over half of Texans had been at least partially vaccinated for the coronavirus as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
About 12.1 million residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while about 9.6 million people were fully vaccinated.
In Victoria County, the state estimated about 35.28% of the population had received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine. That percentage ranges from 30-40% for surrounding counties.
The state health department updates vaccine data at 4 p.m. daily. More information on demographics of vaccinated people and vaccine allocations can be found at bit.ly/COVIDvaccinedata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.