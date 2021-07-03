Q: What percentage of those killed by COVID-19 are vaccinated?
A: According to an Associated Press analysis of COVID-19 data from May, deaths among fully vaccinated people made up less than 1% of the total deaths reported that month, which experts say is a testament to the vaccines’ effectiveness.
Of 18,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in May, only about 150 of them were fully vaccinated people, according to the Associated Press analysis. That translates to about 0.8% or five deaths per day on average.
The analysis also shows that “breakthrough infections,” which are people who are infected with COVID-19 and go on to have severe symptoms, account for fewer than 1,200 of more than 107,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, or about 1.1%.
Vaccines cleared for use by the public, including those by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, and people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not estimated what percentage of hospitalizations and deaths are in fully vaccinated people, citing limitations in the data. However, the centers’ director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on Tuesday that the vaccine is so effective that “nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable.”
According to the state data, about 42,137 people in Victoria County have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while about 37,782 — 41.03% of the county’s population 16 and older — are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.