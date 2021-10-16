Q: What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?
A: It depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly, so there aren’t any gaps on the sides of your face.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to pick masks with two or more layers and a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top. It suggests holding your mask up to check whether it blocks light, which means the fabric will probably filter out more particles.
If you want added protection, experts also suggest wearing two masks or pairing them with a mask fitter to ensure they don’t leave any gaps.
It’s also important to find a mask that’s comfortable, so you actually wear it, said Laura Kwong, an assistant professor in environmental health sciences at the University of California, Berkeley.
If supplies are available, people can opt for disposable N95 masks for personal use, according to an updated CDC guidance. Such masks are considered most effective at blocking virus particles. The CDC had previously said N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers, but supplies have since expanded.
For people interacting with certain groups, such as those who are deaf or have hearing difficulties, there are also clear masks or cloth masks with clear plastic panels. Health officials say transparent medical masks should be prioritized for health workers and patients who need them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.