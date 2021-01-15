Q: What should I know about the new COVID-19 variant?
A: A variant of the new coronavirus that was first identified in Britain has been detected in at least 10 U.S. states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new study released Friday. Although the variant, named SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.7, is not known to be more deadly than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is more easily transmitted from person to person. The CDC cautioned in the study that the variant could become the dominant strain of virus circulating in the U.S. population by March.
“Multiple lines of evidence indicate that B.1.1.7 is more efficiently transmitted than are other SARS-CoV-2 variants,” according to the study. “The modeled trajectory of this variant in the U.S. exhibits rapid growth in early 2021, becoming the predominant variant in March.”
The CDC advised that the U.S. double down on existing public health measures, like physical distancing and wearing masks, to limit the spread of the new variant. Because the new variant spreads more easily, it is expected that if the strain becomes prevalent in the U.S., it will lead to more deaths.
“Currently, there is no known difference in clinical outcomes associated with the described SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, a higher rate of transmission will lead to more cases, increasing the number of persons overall who need clinical care, exacerbating the burden on an already strained health care system, and resulting in more deaths,” according to the CDC’s study.
