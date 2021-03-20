Q: What's long COVID-19?
A: Some people infected with the coronavirus experience symptoms for weeks or months after they are infected. These patients are often referred as "long haulers" and often are patients who don't experience serious symptoms while infected but have continuous side effects after the initial infection, according to a news release from the Baylor School of Medicine.
Side effects of "long COVID-19" include: fatigue and shortness of breath; headaches, memory and concentration difficulties; loss of taste and smell; as well as cough and chest pain; among other symptoms, according to the release.
Scientists don't yet know why some patients suffer from long COVID-19.
It's also not clear how many patients suffer from long COVID-19, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that about 35% of COVID-19 patients surveyed were not back to full health 2-3 weeks after they first tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.