Q: What’s next for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
A: As of Friday, there were only two vaccines approved for emergency use against COVID-19 in the U.S.
Later in February, though, a third vaccine might become available. Johnson & Johnson said Thursday it had applied for an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet Feb. 26 to discuss the vaccine.
That meeting will be public, allowing residents to view the “discussion by the advisory committee members about the data submitted in support of safety and effectiveness” of the vaccine, said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, in a statement.
If the FDA decides to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for emergency use, that decision would likely be made in late February or early March. Unlike the two vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S., Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one dose, and does not need the same complex storage arrangements as the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.