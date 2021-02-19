Q: When will COVID-19 vaccines be approved for pregnant women?
A: Is it not clear when the vaccines will be approved for use by pregnant women.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is waiting on findings from clinical trials and other studies, according to a Pfizer and BioNTech news release.
On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech researchers announced the beginning of clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine and pregnant women, according to the news release. These trials will be the first to include expectant mothers in the U.S.
Pfizer and BioNTech aim to enroll about 4,000 pregnant women older than 18 years old and 24 to 34 weeks into their pregnancy in the trials, including participants in the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, Spain and the U.K.
“Pregnant women have an increased risk of complications and developing severe COVID-19, which is why it is critical that we develop a vaccine that is safe and effective for this population,” said Dr. William Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, in a Thursday news release.
Each woman will participate in the study for about 7 to 10 months, and infants will be monitored until they are about 6 months old.
Although there is currently no clear guidance from the CDC on whether pregnant women should get the vaccination, the agency says women can opt into being vaccinated.
A CDC guidance notes that pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19 have an increased risk for complications, including preterm birth and the need to be put on a ventilator.
