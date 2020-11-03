Q: When will cruises set sail again?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a framework for a conditional sailing order last week. It introduced a phased approach to resume passenger cruises safely.
The order established a framework of items for the cruise line industry to follow so they can resume passenger operations with an emphasis on preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Cruises were under a no-sail order since March, and these are the first steps to resuming.
The Framework for Conditional Sailing Order requires a phased approach to resuming passenger operations, according to the CDC.
A phased approach is necessary because of the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, risk of resurgence in countries that have suppressed transmission, ongoing concerns related to restarting of cruising internationally and need for additional time for the cruise industry to test the effectiveness of measures to control potential COVID-19 transmission on board cruise ships with passengers without burdening public health.
During the initial phases, cruise ship operators must demonstrate adherence to testing, quarantine and isolation and social distancing requirements to protect crew members while they build the laboratory capacity needed to test crew and future passengers. Subsequent phases will include simulated voyages with volunteers playing the role of passengers to test cruise ship operators’ ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk, certification for ships that meet specific requirements and return to passenger voyages.
CDC will help ships prepare and protect crew members during the initial phases by:
- Establishing a laboratory team dedicated to cruise ships to provide information and oversight for COVID-19 testing.
- Updating its color-coding system to indicate ship status.
- Updating its technical instructions, as needed.
- Updating the “Enhanced Data Collection (EDC) During COVID-19 Pandemic Form” to prepare for surveillance for COVID-19 among passengers.
