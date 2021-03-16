Q: When will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine become available in the Crossroads?
A: At this point, local officials don’t expect to receive shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until April at the earliest, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
“We’ll be ordering that and hopefully getting that sometime at the beginning of April for the clinic,” Gonzales said during a public meeting last week.
Ultimately, the state health department will decide how to fulfill orders of various vaccines. The state had relatively small amounts of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to ship to providers this week, but state leaders said they expected to continually increase the amount as more vaccine is manufactured.
For Victoria’s vaccine hub, local leaders are hoping to finish out Phase 1A, 1B, and educators using the Moderna vaccine, Gonzales said, and then begin switching to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as it becomes more widely available and as more members of the general public are eligible to receive it.
“Once we get into the more general population, we’ll go ahead and move into Johnson & Johnson,” Gonzales said. “That’s the plan right now.”
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one injection, making it a simpler shot to administer compared to the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, which require two injections spaced between three and four weeks apart.
