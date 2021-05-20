Q: Where can I get a vaccine in Victoria County now that there are no more mass vaccination clinics?
A: Victoria County hosted the last of its mass vaccination clinics Tuesday.
For those still looking to receive the vaccine, many pharmacies in Victoria, including H-E-B and CVS, are offering COVID-19 vaccines. Residents can also check with their health providers about receiving a vaccine, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
"Folks can still sign up on our waitlist," added Gonzales. "We're still in the midst of figuring out what the next step is for us, if we're going to do smaller clinics or look at doing individual appointments."
Next week they would be reaching out to contact people on the waitlist to let them know what the next stage will be, he said, and give them an opportunity to get vaccinated.
Seventy-six % of the 65 and older population in Victoria County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data provided by the Victoria County Public Health Department.
But less than 30% of the total population has been fully vaccinated. However, Gonzales said, keep in mind that quite a bit of the population, those under 18, haven't been eligible to receive the vaccine.
"In public health we always want to get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Gonzales. "Obviously we can't force anybody to do it but we want to definitely provide every opportunity for them to come get vaccinated. And I think we've done that."
He said they'll continue working on more targeted approaches to help vaccinate parts of the population that weren't able to come to the mass clinics.
"We understand that folks are hesitant. We want them to be assured that it's safe," said Gonzales. He said the new guidance from the CDC, saying that vaccinated individuals don't need to wear masks in most settings, is a positive indication of how effective the vaccines are.
