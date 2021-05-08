Q: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment?
A: Multiple major pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 on a walk-on basis, meaning you don’t have to make an appointment and you can get the vaccine anytime during operating hours.
Pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced this week that most or all of their locations would allow people to get a COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis, as long as there are sufficient doses available. Local storefronts of Walgreens, CVS and Walmart will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to walk-ins as supplies are available, according to the companies.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free to anyone who wants it, and you do not need health insurance to get the vaccine.
Most clinics or health care facilities that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the Crossroads area still do require you to register ahead of time and to make an appointment. To get a vaccine from the Victoria County Public Health Department, for example, you should register for a vaccine by visiting victoriawaitlist.com or calling -888-966-5640.
