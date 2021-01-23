Q: Where do the backlogged, or old, COVID-19 cases in the state's and counties' counts come from?
A: The backlogged cases are confirmed cases of the disease that either were not reported at the time of diagnosis or were awaiting lab confirmation, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
The state data categorizes cases retroactively reported by counties as backlogged cases. These cases are only added to the cumulative statewide total and the cumulative count for each county, but they are not added to the new cases reported for the state each day.
DSHS began reporting backlogged cases during their daily updates on Aug. 19. Backlogged case counts are listed, by month, on the the department’s website.
The number of backlogged cases per day is often small but has occasionally totaled in the hundreds for counties in the Crossroads.
For example, on Sept. 20, Lavaca, Calhoun and Jackson counties added 239, 187 and 76 backlogged cases, respectively.
“These are older cases that hadn’t previously been reported,” DSHS Director of Media Chris Van Deusen said. “They were identified by DSHS staff through lab reports.”
Calhoun County public health officials said most of the backlogged cases were from June and resulted from “issues with electronic reporting systems that have been identified and corrected” by the state health department, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
In total, 104,490 backlogged cases have been reported in Texas since the state health department started including them in August.
