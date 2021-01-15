Q: Where does Texas rank in vaccine allocation?
A: Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas was the first state to administer a million doses of the vaccine Thursday.
The state has administered more doses than any other and is among the top 20 states for doses distributed, according to the press release. Texas ranks No. 1 for percentage of doses administered.
“Texas is leading the way for our nation once again,” said Gov. Abbott in the press release. “This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data release Tuesday, 3.1% of the approximately 29 million residents in Texas have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This ranks Texas 20th in the nation.
Some states with smaller population are leading Texas in per capita vaccinations, including West Virginia with 5.8%, South Dakota with 5.5% and North Dakota with 5.2%.
The bottom three states and territories measured by the CDC are South Carolina with 1.6%, Arkansas with 1.40% and the Virgin Islands with 0.8%.
Vaccine allocation in the U.S. as of Jan. 12
|State or territory
|Percentage of population vaccinated
|Alabama
|1.6%
|Alaska
|4.9%
|American Samoa
|3.8%
|Arizona
|1.9%
|Arkansas
|1.4%
|California
|2.1%
|Colorado
|3.9%
|Connecticut
|4.2%
|Delaware
|2.7%
|District of Columbia
|4.2%
|Florida
|2.9%
|Georgia
|1.6%
|Guam
|2.3%
|Hawaii
|2.4%
|Idaho
|2%
|Illinois
|2.7%
|Indiana
|2.9%
|Iowa
|3.1%
|Kansas
|2.7%
|Kentucky
|3%
|Louisiana
|3.1%
|Maine
|4.1%
|Maryland
|2.4%
|Massachusetts
|3%
|Michigan
|2.3%
|Minnesota
|2.9%
|Mississippi
|1.8%
|Missouri
|2.6%
|Montana
|3.9%
|Nebraska
|3.8%
|Nevada
|2%
|New Hampshire
|3.7%
|New Jersey
|2.5%
|New Mexico
|3.7%
|New York
|3%
|North Carolina
|2%
|North Dakota
|5.2%
|Ohio
|2.7%
|Oklahoma
|4%
|Oregon
|2.5%
|Pennsylvania
|2.7%
|Puerto Rico
|2.3%
|Rhode Island
|3.7%
|South Carolina
|1.6%
|South Dakota
|5.5%
|Tennessee
|3.7%
|Texas
|3.1%
|Utah
|3%
|Vermont
|4.1%
|Virgin Islands
|0.8%
|Virginia
|2.2%
|Washington
|2.6%
|West Virginia
|5.8%
|Wisconsin
|2.4%
|Wyoming
|2.8%
