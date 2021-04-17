Q: Where does Victoria County stand in COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors?
A: Almost two out of every three seniors in Victoria County are either fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data. Almost 63% percent of Victoria County residents 65 and older have started or completed the vaccination. A little more than half, 54%, of seniors are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
That’s a little less than the statewide average, as of Friday. About 58% of of Texans 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and 63% percent are either partially or fully vaccinated.
Both Texas and Victoria County are behind the nationwide numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in seniors. About 80% of seniors in the U.S. have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 64.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.