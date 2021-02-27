Q: Where should I get my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: If you’ve already received your first dose of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, you should get your second dose at the same provider who gave you the first injection if possible.
It’s generally going to be simpler to get your second dose at the same provider who gave you the first because all vaccine providers are automatically allocated second doses of the vaccine between three and four weeks after they receive the first dose shipment.
So, for example, if Victoria’s vaccine hub is allocated 1,500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine in March, they will automatically receive the same amount four weeks later that are earmarked for the people who received the first 1,500 doses.
“Everybody will be receiving second dose shipments,” Imelda Garcia, an associate commissioner with the state health department, said in a media briefing this week. “Now, we know this past week, a lot of second dose shipments have been delayed obviously because of the weather, but they will be coming. We want to reassure everyone that your second dose will be there. It may not be there right on time and so we ask that you check in with the provider that you got your first dose at to make sure that they actually have it on hand before you show up.”
If it’s not possible to return to the provider who gave you your first dose, it is still possible to get it elsewhere.
For example, H-E-B pharmacies can give a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even if you received your first dose at a different pharmacy or vaccine provider, according to the company’s website. Pharmacists will check the Texas immunization registry to verify which vaccine a patient received.
David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said it’s generally going to be simplest to get your second dose at the same place you got your first, but if that’s not possible, Victoria’s vaccine hub can work work to accommodate you.
