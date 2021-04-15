Q: Which local pharmacies are offering the vaccine?
A: Many local pharmacies currently have the COVID-19 vaccine in stock and are booking appointments. Although distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause while federal regulators examine six reported cases of blood clots among the nearly 7 million people who have received doses so far, nearly a dozen pharmacies are offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
In Victoria, signups are available at the H-E-B pharmacies on East Rio Grande Street and North Navarro Street. Go to vaccine.heb.com and enter Victoria's ZIP code, 77901, to find the nearest location and book an appointment. Local Walgreens pharmacies are currently out of doses, according to the company's website.
In Edna, both Edna Pharmacy and Rogers Pharmacy are offering the Moderna vaccine. Call Edna Pharmacy at 361-308-5039 and Rogers Pharmacy at 361-782-7822 to book an appointment. The pharmacy at H-E-B is also accepting signups online.
In Hallettsville, sign up for an appointment at Hallettsville Pharmacy by calling 361-798-5010. The Brookshires Pharmacy is out of doses but has a waitlist. Call 361-798-3229 to sign up.
In Cuero, the H-E-B pharmacy is accepting signups online.
In Palacios, Palacios Prescription Shoppe has 250 Moderna doses available. Call 361-972-3608 to sign up.
In East Bernard, Savon Drugs is booking appointments at 979-335-4810.
In Ganado, get added to the waitlist at Brookshires Pharmacy by calling 361-771-3590.
