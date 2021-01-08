Q: Which vaccines recently were reported to work against the new COVID-19 variant?
A: New research suggests Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine can protect against a coronavirus mutation first found in Britain and South Africa. Other vaccines are being tested, and experts are hopeful they will also be effective, according to the Associated Press.
The study did not look at Moderna and AstraZeneca’s vaccine, but experts are hopeful they will also be effective against the new variants.
University of Pennsylvania's Dr. Frederic Bushman has been tracking how the virus mutates and told the Associated Press that other vaccines are undergoing similar testing to determine their effectiveness.
Though not yet peer-reviewed, a study by Pfizer and University of Texas Medical Branch scientists indicate the vaccine was effective in neutralizing the coronavirus variant with the N501Y mutation of the spike protein.
This mutation makes it more likely for the virus to infect cells and pass from person to person.
