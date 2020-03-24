Q: Who’s hiring right now?
A: The new coronavirus has led businesses to close their doors and resulted in uncounted layoffs. As the jobless reenter the volatile job market, several local employers are either adding jobs or finding room in their budgets to avoid hiring freezes.
“The city of Victoria is hiring,” said city manager Jesús Garza during a news conference Sunday.
The city currently employs about 600 people.
“I would encourage people that are interested in employment with the city to visit our website,” he said. “It is a very intentional effort on our part to continue to have open positions … It would’ve been very easy for us to make a financial decision to establish a hiring freeze, but we recognize that during these times we want to help as much as we can have people employed.”
Garza said open positions range from maintenance to mid-level managers. He also said the same hiring policy applies to Victoria school district and Victoria County.
Retail jobs are also available.
In a statement yesterday, Dollar General, which has about 10 locations in Victoria County, said it would hire up to 50,000 new employees to support heightened demand as a result of the new coronavirus.
H-E-B is hiring people to fill short-term positions.
Lindsay Young, director of UHV’s Small Business Development Center, recommended reaching out to Workforce Solutions of the Golden Crescent for addition information about area jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.