Q: Why are teenagers and kids in separate clinical vaccine trials?
A: On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15. The vaccine is the first in the U.S. to be approved for use in children under the age of 16.
Any vaccine developed for children is always tested in adults first, experts said, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Children are considered to be a special and more vulnerable group,” Dr. Paul Spearman, the director of infectious diseases at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, told the nonprofit SciLine. “Safety must be established in adults first, and then the vaccine can be tested in younger and younger age groups, with safety checks along the way.”
Adolescents age 12-17 and children under the age of 12 might require different doses of a certain vaccine than adults, and may have different side effects or immune responses.
Pfizer and BioNTech are already testing their vaccine in kids aged 2 to 11, and are expected to begin testing the vaccine in kids aged 6 months to 2 years later this year.
