Q: Why are the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 more infectious?
A: The B117 variant, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, is believed to be about 50% more transmissible than the current dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that this strain of SARS-CoV-2 could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.
Scientists are still trying to determine why some of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are more infectious. Multiple experts told SciLine that at least one mutation allows the virus to replicate more, thus making it easier to spread. Kartik Chandran, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, told SciLine that “current evidence suggests that mutations in B.1.1.7 allow increased viral replication—and larger viral loads—in the upper respiratory tract of infected people. This likely accounts for the increased transmissibility, at least in part.”
