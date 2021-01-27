Q: Why do Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines require two doses?
A: Both vaccines currently approved for emergency use against the coronavirus in the U.S. require two doses, injected three to four weeks apart.
Experts told SciLine that the reason for this two-dose strategy is because the first dose revs the immune system into gear, and the second dose gives it a boost.
"The idea behind two separate doses is that the first dose 'primes' the immune response and the second dose acts as an amplifier, making the immune response against the virus stronger," said Dave O'Connor, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
"The first dose primes the immune system and generates memory cells, thus getting the body ready to respond quickly to an infection. Antibody and memory cell responses are induced after the first dose, but the level is usually lower and could wane quickly below thresholds needed for protection," Deborah Fuller, a professor of microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, told SciLine. "The second dose, also called a booster, expands the number of immune cells that were primed by the first dose, resulting in a stronger antibody response that is generally more durable. Administering two doses of COVID-19 vaccines increases the likelihood of achieving maximum prevention of disease and increases the percentage of people vaccinated that develop protective levels of immunity, leading to more durable immunity."
