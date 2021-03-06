Q: Will I experience stronger side effects to the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to the first shot?
A: Although it varies based on the individual, side effects after receiving Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are more common after the second dose of the shot.
The most common side effect is pain at the site of injection, or the spot on your arm where the needle actually injects the vaccine into your body, said Dr. Brian Reed, chair of the clinical sciences department at the University of Houston College of Medicine. But other side effects from Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain and fever.
These side effects, Reed explained, are evidence that the second dose of the vaccine is doing it's job.
Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are known as mRNA vaccines, and they work by training the body's immune system to recognize the spike proteins on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
"The mRNA vaccine is showing our immune system, 'Hey, if you see these spike proteins, attack," Reed explained.
After the first dose, the body's immune system is still "a little naive," when it comes to SARS-CoV-2, Reed said.
"So that first dose is really sort of a primer," Reed said. "It's like, 'OK guys, if you see this, get ready. Be on the lookout for it, be ready to respond and attack.'"
Depending on which vaccine you receive, you'll get your second dose of the shot three or four weeks after your first dose. And when your body gets the second shot of the vaccine, your immune system knows what to look for and is ready to attack.
"So when that second dose comes, the reason that people experience more side effects is the immune system’s been primed, it really sort of launches into an attack against it," Reed said.
Data from the clinical trails and reports from the millions of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 indicate that the second dose of both vaccines packs a stronger punch, but that's to be expected.
The third COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the U.S., from Johnson & Johnson, requires only one dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.