Q: Will masks be optional in schools this fall?
A: Yes.
Masks are optional and cannot be required by school districts.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that schools can no longer require masks after June 4. The announcement was part of an executive order that bans government entities in Texas from mandating masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children 2 years or older wear a face mask when in public or around other people from outside the home.
Those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask to prevent COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Children 12 years and older can be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is administered in two shots.
