Q: Will teachers be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: It seems unlikely.
But education leaders and advocates are urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to consider a portion of the first wave of vaccines go to teachers and school staff.
Texas is scheduled to receive enough of the vaccine to immunize up to 1.4 million people, depending on if the U.S. health officials approve the vaccine.
The first to receive the vaccine include hospital workers who are in direct contact with patients, long-term care staffers and residents, emergency service providers and home health aides who work with high-risk patients, according to COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles and Health Care Workers Definition outlined by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
The second wave of people to receive the vaccine will include health care workers, mortuary workers and school nurses who provide healthcare to students and teachers.
There is no mention of teachers getting immunized, according to COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles and Health Care Workers Definition outlined by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
