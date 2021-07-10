Q: Will vaccinated people need a booster shot to fight the delta strain?
A: On Thursday, health authorities said booster shots are not needed right now, but they are monitoring the delta variant's spread to determine whether additional protection will be necessary in the future.
People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from COVID-19 variants such as delta, according to a joint Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration news release.
"Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated," the news release reads. "People who are not vaccinated remain at risk."
The FDA, CDC and National Institutes of Health are monitoring any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed and inform the public if booster shots will be needed.
"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the news release reads.
The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. According to CDC estimates, the variant is present in all 50 states and is already dominant in many parts of the United States.
