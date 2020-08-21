Q: Hunting season is coming up. Is hunter-harvested game meat safe to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: There is no evidence that you can get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 by eating food, including wild hunted game meat, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. But you can get infected diseases while processing or eating game.
The CDC recommends hunters should practice good hygiene while processing animals by following these food safety recommendations:
- Do not harvest animals that appear sick or are found dead
- Keep game meat clean and cool the meat down as soon as possible after harvesting the animal
- Avoid cutting through the backbone and spinal tissues and do not eat the brains of any wild animal
- Wear rubber or disposable gloves while cleaning the game and do not eat, drink or smoke at the same time
- Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning game and clean and disinfect knives, equipment and services that came in contact with the game meat
- Cook all game meat thoroughly, to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or higher
Check with your Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regarding any testing requirements for other diseases and for any specific instructions regarding preparing, transporting, and consuming game meat.
