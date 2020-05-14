Q: Can home remedies such as garlic, red pepper, saline, hot baths or alcohol protect a person from catching COVID-19?
A: The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are no drugs or treatments yet approved to treat COVID-19.
And there’s also no evidence supporting home remedies, including garlic, red pepper, saline, hot baths or alcohol can protect a person from catching the new coronavirus or treat COVID-19.
While garlic and red pepper can be healthy and tasty foods, there is no indication they can protect you from COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.
Adding red pepper to soup or other meals does not cure a person or prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus.
Drinking alcohol frequently and excessively does not protect a person from the disease and can in fact increase health problems.
Although a hot bath can be refreshing, doing so will not increase a person’s body temperature significantly or reduce the risk of catching the virus.
The World Health Organization also recommends people wash their hands rather than rely on hot baths to wash away the new coronavirus from skin.
And although rinsing the nose with saline may help people recover from the cold and reduce mucus, there is no evidence that it can prevent the new coronavirus from infecting cells.
Nevertheless, people can take measures to protect themselves, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Don’t fall for claims about remedies that will immunize or cure you of the disease,” according to the CDC.
Those measures include avoiding close contact, keeping hands clean, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly and avoiding travel that is not essential.
